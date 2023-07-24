A Closer Look at Benny Russell's Library

For a show named after a 24th Century space station, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s most celebrated episode has a surprising setting. Trading in the Alpha Quadrant for 1950s New York, "Far Beyond the Stars" broke the mold in a radical way, resulting in one of the most powerful episodes in the entire series.

The episode owes its unusual setting to a dream vision experienced by Captain Sisko, in which he becomes Benny Russell, a science fiction writer living in Harlem in 1953. In a twist, which blurs the lines between dream and reality, we discover that Russell is writing a story about a futuristic space station known as Deep Space 9, captained by one Benjamin Sisko. Although Russell believes this story is the best he has ever produced, his efforts to get it published are thwarted by the racism of the era, leading to a tragic conclusion.