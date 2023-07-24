A 19th Century Philosopher's Clues to Picard's 24th Century Journey

Even after Picard assembles his new crew and embarks on his mission to look for Dahj’s sister, Soji, his command pales in comparison to that of his Enterprise days. Removed from the Enterprise and his trusted, longstanding officers, he struggles to thrive. He is still Picard, but more a shadow of his former self. His failure to be himself all these years alone on the vineyard compromise aspects of his decision making and collaboration. He has forgotten his responsibility to the personal truth—the very one that he lectured Wesley about all those years ago.

Not all is lost, however. If despair is a sickness, as Kierkegaard says, then there ought to be some cure. But Kierkegaard can be perplexing. There is no scientific cure for despair like a prescription medication for a physical illness. Instead, discovering self is a journey, an effort. To overcome despair, our task is to move in the direction that ultimately points us toward who we really are, and who we are to be. The task is to find oneself, or become oneself. Kierkegaard clarifies this point when he says, “If the self does not become itself, it is in despair.” Picard, thankfully, is not alone on this endeavor.

Picard has historically sought fulfillment living among the stars, exploring, and being a diplomat. While these are external accomplishments, they stem forth from who Picard is. As he embarks on his mission to find Soji, a series of events unfold that help Picard reclaim who he is to be. When signs point to Soji being on the reclaimed Borg cube, Picard pursues the lead reluctantly. His traumatic experience with the Borg invokes harsh memories. His identity was at one point stolen, and he is rightly hesitant to face the Borg again. Yet on the cube, Picard is reunited with Hugh, another former Borg. While helping Picard, Hugh reminds Picard that he is far more than the trauma he experienced. “You are Jean-Luc Picard,” Hugh affirms as Picard finds himself unbalanced and distraught amongst the Borg.

As Hugh helps Picard and Soji escape Romulan pursuit, they wind up on Nepenthe, where Will and Deanna Troi-Riker reside. It’s here, amongst lifelong friends and comrades, that Picard pauses and reclaims himself. But he doesn’t do so with grace at the onset. Instead of learning and empathizing with Soji, in a moment of trauma, he responds brashly. Soji dismisses him, leaving Picard stunned by her anger. Yet Troi, his long-term confidant, calls him out. No longer tethered to ranks and Starfleet decorum, Troi confronts Picard directly because she sees that his actions are not representative of who he truly is.