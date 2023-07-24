A 19th Century Philosopher's Clues to Picard's 24th Century Journey

As Hugh helps Picard and Soji escape Romulan pursuit, they wind up on , where Will and Deanna Troi-Riker reside. It's here, amongst lifelong friends and comrades, that Picard pauses and reclaims himself. But he doesn't do so with grace at the onset. Instead of learning and empathizing with Soji, in a moment of trauma, he responds brashly. Soji dismisses him, leaving Picard stunned by her anger. Yet Troi, his long-term confidant, calls him out. No longer tethered to ranks and Starfleet decorum, Troi confronts Picard directly because she sees that his actions are not representative of who he truly is.

"You need to be Jean-Luc Picard," Troi says in a moment of immediate clarity and grounding. Picard sinks into those words, and Troi then reminds him of what it means to be Jean-Luc Picard — "Compassionate, patient, curious." As the layers of despair are slowly being removed. Picard can see his true self again.

When Picard returns to space on board La Sirena to complete his mission, he assumes command at long last. He has vision. He has regained confidence. Following Troi's guidance, Picard takes on the role of a mentor to his new crew, particularly Soji. In a scene that illuminates Soji's self-discovery, the conversation centered on Data is likewise a mirror for Picard. Soji wants to know how Data would remember Picard. Here, Picard is forced to look inward, to grapple with his own sense of self and vocalize what makes him be Picard. Picard recognizes that his very essence is relational. He sees the potential in people. He’s a counselor, a sounding board. He champions the success of others, assists them only when needed, but otherwise allows them to flourish. And in the process, Picard shines. He flourishes. With this realization, Picard starts doing with the La Sirena crew that which he did so expertly with his Enterprise crew. As Picard reclaims himself, he moved Picard forward, as a character and as a series.

In the last moments of “Broken Pieces," Picard and Rios share a moment from their pasts. They reflect on former comrades and lessons learned that have shaped them. In the end, Picard reminds Rios that "the past is written, but the future is left for us to write." He goes on to say, "And we have powerful tools, Rios: openness, optimism, and the spirit of curiosity." That vision stems forth from a healthy sense of self.

In this rare moment of time when the entire world is shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, as we all deal with varying levels of loss, perhaps the invitation is for us too to pause and look inward. As we embark on the path forward out of this dark moment in our shared history, we too are equipped with those same tools that Picard and Rios discussed. Yet in order to actualize a better future, we ourselves need to be healthy. Take some time in your own personal ready room to reconnect with the power and presence of your truth. From that place, let us engage on our mission: To be ourselves, and champion those around us. It's our duty to our personal truth that launches us into a better tomorrow.