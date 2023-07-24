Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Aug 21, 2022

    Your Official Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two Coloring Book

    Color your way through premiere week!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season Two, "Mugato, Gumato"

    startrek.com

    We're just a few days away from the Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks!

    Relax with a marathon of your favorite episodes as you explore the world of Season 2 with these images. Check out an example of one of these printable pages below!

    Star Trek: Lower Decks

    StarTrek.com

    Download your coloring book here, and don’t forget to tag @StarTrek when you share your final product with the universe. You never know who might see it!

    Official Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3

    Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday, August 25!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

