    Publishing

    Published May 29, 2019

    The Beginning of the End Continues with IDW's 'Year Five'

    We have details, plus the preview pages for issue #2 of the new TOS series inside.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    IDW Star Trek: Year Five #2

    StarTrek.com

    Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, joined by artist Stephen Thompson, are back today with Star Trek: Year Five #2, the second chapter in their comic-book miniseries for IDW Publishing. The new adventure follows the classic U.S.S. Enterprise crew as they warp toward the end of their five-year mission. In a recent video interview with StarTrek.com, Kelly called "getting to bring the crew home" an "incredible responsibility," and he described Year One as "the bridge between The Original Series and The Motion Picture, and the entire legacy of Star Trek."

    IDW Cover #2

    IDW

    IDW offered this Year Five #2 tease: As the last year of their original mission begins, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise will have to use all of the skills they’ve acquired along the way as they prepare to face the biggest challenge of their lives - a dark threat that doesn’t just threaten their existence, but the existence of the entire Federation as well…

    StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive first look at preview pages from Year Five #2, which features a cover by Thompson. The title is 32 pages and costs $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.

