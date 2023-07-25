The Beginning of the End Continues with IDW's 'Year Five'

IDW offered this Year Five #2 tease: As the last year of their original mission begins, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise will have to use all of the skills they’ve acquired along the way as they prepare to face the biggest challenge of their lives - a dark threat that doesn’t just threaten their existence, but the existence of the entire Federation as well…

StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive first look at preview pages from Year Five #2, which features a cover by Thompson. The title is 32 pages and costs $3.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.