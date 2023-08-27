The Wit and Wisdom of Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott

Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, known as "the miracle worker" to his longtime comrades James T. Kirk and crew, was the chief engineer aboard the original U.S.S. Enterprise and its successor craft. Bullish on his Scottish ancestry, Scotty wears ceremonial kilts with his dress uniform, plays the bagpipes, and is renowned for his love of Scotch and his beverage collection from all parts of the galaxy.

To celebrate the arrival of Scotty on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we're reflecting on the wit and wisdom of our favorite chief engineer.