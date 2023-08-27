Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Feature

    Published Aug 16, 2023

    The Wit and Wisdom of Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott

    The Enterprise's chief engineer is always at your service with his words of wisdom and Scottish charm.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Illustrated banner of the various Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott

    StarTrek.com

    Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, known as "the miracle worker" to his longtime comrades James T. Kirk and crew, was the chief engineer aboard the original U.S.S. Enterprise and its successor craft. Bullish on his Scottish ancestry, Scotty wears ceremonial kilts with his dress uniform, plays the bagpipes, and is renowned for his love of Scotch and his beverage collection from all parts of the galaxy.

    To celebrate the arrival of Scotty on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we're reflecting on the wit and wisdom of our favorite chief engineer.

    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Close-up of Montgomery Scott in 'The Naked Time'

    "The Naked Time"

    StarTrek.com

    Diplomats!

    The best diplomat I know is a fully activated phaser bank!

    A Taste of Armageddon

    A cranky transporter's a mighty finicky piece of machinery to be gambling your life on, sir.

    The Doomsday Machine

    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

    James Kirk leans over between Montgomery Scott and Hikaru Sulu at their stations as they all stare intently at the viewscreen in front of them in Star Trek: The Search for Spock

    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

    StarTrek.com

    The more they overthink the plumbing, the easier it is to stop up the drain.

    Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

    McCoy leans over towards Scotty and grins in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

    Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

    StarTrek.com

    Damage control is easy.

    Reading Klingon - that's hard.

    Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    Montgomery Scott tinkers with the console in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    StarTrek.com

    Don't you worry, captain.

    We'll beat those Klingon devils, even if I have to get out and push!

    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Scotty and Picard sit on the original Enterprise NCC-1701 on the holodeck in 'Relics'

    "Relics"

    StarTrek.com

    Starship captains are like children. They want everything right now and they want it their way. The secret is to give them what they need, not what they want.

    "Relics"

    Star Trek (2009)

    Scotty (Simon Pegg) stands by his best friend Keenser on their remote base in Star Trek (2009)

    Star Trek (2009)

    StarTrek.com

    The notion of transwarp beaming is like trying to hit a bullet with a smaller bullet, whilst wearing a blindfold, riding a horse.

    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Scotty expresses disproval of the torpedoes as he stands in front of a security officer while in the presence of Carol Marcus and Keensar in Star Trek Into Darkness

    Star Trek Into Darkness

    StarTrek.com

    Do you have any idea how ridiculous it is to hide a starship on the bottom of the ocean?

    Star Trek Beyond

    Scotty appeals to Jaylah as she assesses her rifle in Star Trek Beyond

    Star Trek Beyond

    StarTrek.com

    You're part of something bigger now, lassie. Right?

    Don't give up on that.

    Cause we'll sure as hell never give up on you.

    That is what being part of a crew is all about.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Close-up of Montgomery Scott in 'Hegemony'

    "Hegemony"

    StarTrek.com

    I'm an engineer, not a miracle worker, Mr. Spock.

    Alternate Montgomery Scott, "A Quality of Mercy"

    First, I jury-rigged the engines to increase their capacity.

    And secondly, well, I figured out how to hide in plain sight.

    When an armada of human-eating lizards come my way, I can get quite, uh, creative.

    "Hegemony"

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

