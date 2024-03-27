Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Feature

    Published Jan 20, 2025

    Who is Rachel Garrett?

    When it comes to the U.S.S. Enterprise-C captain, you'd better get used to being in the here and now.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Graphic illustration of Captain Rachel Garrett with her arms folded

    StarTrek.com

    The Romulans will get a good fight. We'll make it one for the history books.

    Rachel Garrett, "Yesterday's Enterprise"

    In 's third-season premiere episode, "," Raffi Musiker is given her only lead in the mysterious Starfleet Intelligence case, Operation: Daybreak — "the Red Lady." Musiker soon discovers the Red Lady is actually a red bronze statue of Rachel Garrett. The statue is unveiled at a dedication ceremony ahead of at the Starfleet Recruiting Center.

    Unfortunately, Musiker's discovery comes too late and her emergency hails go unanswered as the site is attacked with stolen quantum tech swallowing the Recruitment Center whole right under it. And just as quickly, a portal opens above with the building reappearing as it falls out of the portal towards the ground.

    Who is exactly is Rachel Garrett, and where does she belong in Starfleet history?

    Aboard La Sirena, Raffi Musiker follows the lead of the Red Lady and finds the statue of a Rachel Garrett at its dedication ceremony at Starfleet's Recruitment campus in 'The Next Generation'

    "The Next Generation"

    StarTrek.com

    Introduced in the fan-favorite third-season episode, "," Rachel Garrett is captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-C in the mid-24th Century.

    Garrett and the Enterprise-C vanished in 2344 following a torpedo explosion near Narendra III opened up a temporal rift and pulled the Enterprise-C in.

    The ship re-emerged 20 years later in 2366, and with its disappearance and reappearance, created an alternate timeline in which the Klingon Empire was at war with the Federation.

    With a stern expression, Captain Rachel Garrett sits in the command seat aboard her ship the Enterprise-C in 'Yesterday's Enterprise'

    "Yesterday's Enterprise"

    StarTrek.com

    Pulled into this altered future, Captain Picard and the Enterprise-D learn that this mysterious ship is its predecessor, the Enterprise-C, under command of Garrett. The Enterprise-C was responding to a distress call on a Klingon outpost when it was attacked by four Romulan Warbirds. Somehow, in the middle of the assault, the ship broke the space rift.

    To correct the timeline of this altered future, Picard needs to send the Enterprise-C back through the rift in order to change the course of events, which resulted in the loss of 40 billion lives during the Klingon conflict. In facing the Enterprise-C's tragic destiny, their valiant yet sacrificial attempt to aid the Klingon outpost will have been viewed as an honorable act with the Klingon Empire.

    Star Trek History: Yesterday's Enterprise

    Unfortunately, in the attempt to course correct, a Klingon attempt kills Captain Garrett. Lt. Richard Castillo subsequently assumed command of the Enterprise-C, returning it through the temporal rift back to its proper time so history could be substantially restored.

    As the Enterprise-D positions itself between the Enterprise-C and the Klingons, the rift closes returning them to its original time, as they head for a cultural exchange program with a Klingon delegation.

    Who's to say how much of history is a result of Garrett's bravery and sacrifice.

    Kacey Rohl as Rachel Garrett stands at the ready in Star Trek: Section 31

    Star Trek: Section 31

    StarTrek.com

    Want to know more about Rachel Garrett? See her in action, in the early days of her career, with the new, original film !

    Get Updates By Email

    In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard also streams on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada can be seen on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Picard is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available. The movie is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    How the Arts Have Shaped Star Trek
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of iconography the celebrates the arts such as books, music notes, a paint palette, parchment and quill
    How Captain Janeway Became Star Trek's Caretaker
    Star Trek: Prodigy
    Collage of episodic stills of Captain Kathyrn Janeway
    Intergalactic Makers of Mischief: The Good, the Bad, and the Eccentric
    Feature
    Collage featuring epiodic stills of Thadiun Okano, Elim Garak, Trelane, Changeling, Vash, Pelia, Quark, and Q
    The Needs of the Few: Queering the Canon
    Feature
    Collage of episodic stills featuring Discovery's Hugh Culber and Paul Stamets, Adira Tal and Gray Tal, and Deep Space Nine's Lenara Kahn and Jadzia Dax
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top