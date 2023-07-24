When Sexuality is Literally Fluid

The Changeling concepts of gender and sexuality are extremely unique due to their communal consciousness and shapeshifting abilities. Analyzing the ideas they present may go a long way towards informing our own perceptions of sex and gender fluidity today. Would Changelings be considered pansexual? Asexual? Gender fluid? Or something else entirely?

Given the viewpoints of today’s current perceptions of gender and sexuality, if we had to classify Odo specifically, he would most probably be considered non-binary due to the communal and non-specific gender classification of the species. 'Non-binary' refers to people who do not identify as exclusively male or female; they might feel like a mix of genders or like they have no gender at all. Odo would also appear to fit the description of someone who is demisexual, meaning they only feel sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional bond with the person, and can be considered halfway between sexual and asexual. Even though we only saw Odo sleep with women, we also witnessed his aversion to finding a mate, remaining asexual until meeting someone he deeply connected with. Similarly, his sexual encounter with the Female Changeling left him disheartened due to that lack of emotional bond.