Saru Teaches That Going Boldly Does Not Mean the Absence of Fear

You are capable of more than you think you are. Saru is a being who has lived with fear, but aspires to be more than what he is. In “The Brightest Star,” Saru is faced with a choice that will change everything he thinks he knows. Despite his instinct and trepidation, he eventually decides to leave his home. His hope that there could be more to his existence is far stronger than his fear of the unknown. It’s easy for me to get into my own head and talk myself out of things simply because I don’t think I’ll be able to do them. Yet, in the last 10 years, there have been times I have truly amazed myself with what I can do. Sometimes it comes naturally and other times there is some degree of trial and error, but the only thing that limits me is my own fear.

In Season 2, Saru has continued to evolve on his journey. I’ll admit, I was emotionally affected by the loss of his ganglia in “An Obol for Charon.” While I was happy that he might no longer live with this constant anxiety of what might happen, I was also sad that this might make his world even more uncertain in some ways. Up until now, he’s had what amounts to an early warning system. Could the loss of his ganglia make him more fearful in the future or might it embolden him to do things he never thought possible?