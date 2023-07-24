10 Ways Mary Shelley's Influence Lives On in Star Trek

The product of a frantic, sleepless night on the shores of Lake Geneva in 1816, Mary Shelley’s groundbreaking gothic novel Frankenstein is the nightmare we just can’t shake, even after two centuries. But as much as the iconic story, about an obsessive scientist and the hideous ‘Creature’ he assembles from dead body parts, was designed to horrify and appall its original readers, Shelley’s masterstroke was to give over a large central chunk of the novel to the Creature’s own account of its miserable upbringing. Spurned by all who see it, and driven to murderous frenzies, Shelley’s Creature clings to the hope that Dr. Frankenstein may see the innocent soul within. "The picture I present to you," it tells him, "is peaceful and human."

These days, we tend to think of Frankenstein through the prism of its many cinematic adaptations, which place it squarely in the horror tradition. But unlike other contemporary horror stories, there are no ghosts or vampires in Shelley’s novel. In fact, in her focus on a brilliant scientist deploying the latest technology to blur the boundary between life and death — anticipating the use of organ transplants and electrical defibrillation to revive bodies on the point of total failure — she wrote what many critics argue is the first ever science fiction novel, and one that two centuries later, continues to exert a strong influence on the genre. Every mad scientist, from Doc Brown to Frank N. Furter, owes something to her titular protagonist, while stories of human ingenuity run amok, from Jurassic Park to Terminator, are haunted by the specter of her uncontrollable creation that threatens to destroy its own maker.