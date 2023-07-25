Published Sep 24, 2017
Michelle Yeoh Takes the Captain's Chair on Discovery
CBS All Access has just released a new video, "Michelle Yeoh Takes the Captain's Chair on Star Trek: Discovery," which offers a detailed look at Captain Philippa Georgiou and the actress who plays her. Over the course of the almost-three-minute-long video, viewers will see new footage and hear from Yeoh, co-star Sonequa Martin-Green and several of the show's writers, producers and directors.