'Valiant' Was Star Trek: Deep Space Nine At Its Darkest

“Valiant” is an episode about duty — the ways it can poison people eager for authority, and how difficult it is to resist cultish leadership, especially without contact to the outside world. Seeing the Red Squad conduct themselves like the pristine crew of the Defiant or Enterprise has an uncanny effect. They act with a confidence and conviction that’s only earned from working through Starfleet ranks, yet they’re only in charge because they’ve been totally separated from that network. Watters commands like he’s giving a performance of Star Trek leadership without the experience to back it up; he’s clearly emulating the ghosts from his training with his former captain. Running the Valiant is like doing the Kobayashi Maru and never being told to stop. Watters certainly thinks his courage and initiative would be commended, but it’s very convenient no higher authority is present to question him. Would they have sanctioned Watters' dangerous attack on the Dominion cruiser?

Kirk, Picard, Sisko — these are all captains who take risks; but with every risk comes the consideration of ethics, and with every captain comes a crew of adults. The U.S.S. Valiant isn’t just manned by young people; they're a select crop of advanced cadets who have clearly internalized how often they’ve been told how unique and capable they are. Seeing his peers excel at their shared ethos is what makes Nog so willing to be absorbed into Watters’ ranks; unwavering duty is the primary way he can valorize himself.