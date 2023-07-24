Never Take a Successful Space Flight for Granted

The previously mentioned patch is a reuse from the real Apollo 17. (Crew names are visible in the non-remastered version of the episode.) In Star Trek’s reality, this mission is remembered as the most recent manned expedition to the Moon. Some highlights include — the only manned moonshot launched at night; three extra-vehicular activities on the Moon by astronauts Cernan and Schmitt; discovery of volcanic glass; the lunar sounder experiment, which used radar beams from the command module to scan beneath the lunar surface; and an EVA between Moon and Earth by astronaut Evans to retrieve results of the lunar sounder and other experiments.

Stephen Richey had lived for a further 38 years in an alien-created facsimile of the fictitious Hotel Royale novel. He theorized in his diary that these aliens had found the book onboard Charybdis after unintentionally killing everyone else on the ship. Riker is caught off guard as he reads Richey's confession, that the novel was too banal for his tastes and that he'd welcome the arrival of death.

Human explorers should think about placing warning labels on their books! Avid Star Trek fans may recall that the inhabitants of Sigma Iotia II mistook the book Chicago Mobs of the Twenties as a lifestyle bible of sorts in The Original Series episode, "A Piece of the Action."