Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country is An Underrated Classic

Rather than cataloging the Enterprise-A on a voyage into unknown space, The Undiscovered Country excelled in giving its characters a chance to challenge their own prejudices. Hearing a valiant figure like Captain Kirk argue against helping the Klingons by referring to them as "animals" and coldly proclaiming "Let them die" was disturbing to say the least, but it was soon followed by his admission that he blamed the Klingons for his son's murder.

Even in the face of such hatred, Kirk had the wherewithal to question how history could get past people like him. Chancellor Gorkon related to the sentiment, agreeing that their generation would have the hardest time living with peace between the Federation and Klingon Empire. Fortunately, Kirk didn't merely confront his preconceptions, he overcame them. In a private confession to Spock, the captain expressed guilt for not taking Gorkon at his word and needing to witness the chancellor die before he realized how prejudiced he had been towards Klingons.

Committed to Peace