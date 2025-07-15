Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • Search
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Assemble Your Dream Crew!

    Welcome to StarTrek.com, Captain! Before you embark on your next mission, choose your crew, customize your profile, and explore the galaxy with your personalized preferences.

    Customize My Profile
    decorative border
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Series

    Published Jul 15, 2025

    Top 10 Moments from the Second Season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Here's a quick refresher to get you ready for this week's Season 3 premiere!

    By Jay Stobie
    Collage featuring episodic stills of key Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 moments

    StarTrek.com

    With ' highly-anticipated third season arriving with a two-episode premiere on July 17, let's reflect on a memorable selection of Season 2's most outstanding moments.

    10. Spock Takes Command ("")

    Spock sits in the captain's chair on the bridge in 'The Broken Circle'

    "The Broken Circle"

    StarTrek.com

    Following Admiral Robert April's refusal to permit Lt. Spock to undertake a mission to assist Lt. La'An Noonien-Singh on Cajitar IV, the Vulcan science officer took matters into his own hands and enlisted the U.S.S. Enterprise crew to simulate a coolant leak that would free the vessel from its berth at Starbase One.

    With some unexpected help from Commander Pelia, Spock assumed the center and set course for the Cajitar system, declaring, "I would like the ship to go. Now." This chain of events initiated a daring rescue that culminated in the Enterprise foiling a false flag operation orchestrated by a fraudulent Federation Crossfield-class starship crewed by Broken Circle extremists.

    9. Emotions Abound ("")

    Spock and Chapel address their feelings in an intimate embrace in 'Charades'

    "Charades"

    StarTrek.com

    In the wake of a harrowing accident that turned Spock fully human and forced him to bluff his way through with T'Pring, Spock defended his mother's human heritage by revealing to T'Pring's mother that the arduous Vulcan ritual had been performed by a human.

    Upset that Spock hadn't confided in her about the ordeal, T'Pring suggested the couple take some time apart. Soon after, Spock and Nurse Christine Chapel decided to stop suppressing their feelings for one another and embraced in a romantic kiss.

    8. Facing the Past ("")

    La'An comforts the child Khan Noonien Singh in 'Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow'

    "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow"

    StarTrek.com

    Transported back in time to 21st Century Toronto, La'An Noonien-Singh worked alongside an alternate timeline's Captain James T. Kirk to investigate temporal tampering in Earth's past.

    Upon uncovering a Romulan plan to prevent the Federation from forming by murdering when he was still a boy, La'An sprung into action and prevented a Romulan agent from carrying out the execution. Having wrestled with her complicated family history for her entire life, La'An suddenly found herself face-to-face with the ancestor who, while still a boy at the time, would become one of Earth's most brutal tyrants.

    7. Do No Harm? ("")

    M'Benga faces Dak'Rah in 'Under the Cloak of War'

    "Under the Cloak of War"

    StarTrek.com

    A former Klingon general who now advocated for peace, Ambassador Dak'Rah seemed to have shed the "The Butcher of J'gal" moniker he received for killing three of his own officers by the time he visited the U.S.S. Enterprise. Despite Rah's claim that he committed the crime to prevent atrocities, Dr. Joseph M'Benga knew that Rah had been the one who ordered his soldiers to murder civilians.

    Also stationed at J'gal, Dr. M'Benga had actually been the person who dispatched the three Klingon officers while Rah escaped. As Rah attempted to discuss the matter with M'Benga in Enterprise's Sickbay, a brief scuffle ensued and resulted in the ambassador's death. While M'Benga insisted that he did not initiate the fight, his ambiguous intentions left Captain Christopher Pike unsettled.

    6. Meet the Miracle Worker ("")

    Lt. Montgomery Scott sits a diner booth and looks up towards other Starfleet officers on Parnassus Beta in 'Hegemony'

    'Hegemony'

    StarTrek.com

    Under siege by Gorn forces on Parnassus Beta, Captain Pike and his away team accidentally walked into a trap that confined them behind a force field. Fortunately, the clever setup had been placed by Lt. (j.g.) Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, the lone survivor of the Gorn attack on the U.S.S. Stardiver.

    Though not yet the miracle worker who would go on to save the Enterprise on countless occasions, Scotty had developed a makeshift Gorn transponder that impressed Pike. When Pike finally returned to the Enterprise, he brought Scotty — and his transponder — aboard with him.

    5. I Fly the Ship ("")

    At the helm, Erica Ortegas leans forward at her station in 'Among the Lotus Eaters'

    "Among the Lotus Eaters"

    StarTrek.com

    With the Enterprise crew afflicted by acute memory loss above Rigel VII, Lt. Erica Ortegas valiantly battled through the condition, repeating the mantra "I fly the ship" and heroically taking her station as the starship found itself amidst interstellar debris.

    Acting on instinct, Ortegas successfully navigated the chunks of rock, even going so far as to fire phasers at an approaching asteroid so that the Enterprise could fly through the obstruction and live to soar another day.

    4. The Cost of Confessions ("")

    Christine Chapel, overwhelmed by emotions, erupts in song in the Enterprise's mess in 'Subspace Rhapsody'

    "Subspace Rhapsody"

    StarTrek.com

    Tethered to an improbability field in a reality where people sing uncontrollably, the Enterprise's senior staff had to contend with an inability to prevent themselves from divulging personal information each time they broke out in song.

    While celebrating her acceptance to Dr. Roger Korby's fellowship, Chapel's joyful vocals concluded on a somber note, as she realized that she was ready to let Spock go. This revelation triggered Spock's own lament in Engineering, where the Vulcan bluntly crooned about being Chapel's ex.

    3. Deciphering a Signal ("")

    Uhura and James Kirk seek out Sam's assistance in the Science Lab in 'Lost in Translation'

    StarTrek.com

    Plagued by disturbing hallucinations that included a decrepit Lt. Hemmer to a tragic shuttle crash, Ensign Nyota Uhura braved her struggle with reality and deduced that perhaps someone had been trying to communicate with her. Working in concert with Lt. George "Sam" Kirk and his brother James, Uhura surmised that the unknown beings inhabited the nearby nebula and would be slaughtered once the Federation's new refinery went online. Unable to prevent the station’s activation, Uhura convinced Captain Pike to evacuate and destroy the refinery before any more of the beings were killed.

    Uhura capped off her eventful day by introducing Spock to his future captain, James T. Kirk.

    2. 24th Century Stowaways ("")

    The live action versions of Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler in their Cerritos Starfleet uniform in front of the Enterprise's transporter pad in 'Those Old Scientists'

    "Those Old Scientists"

    StarTrek.com

    Propelled into the past by the Krulmuth-B portal, 24th Century Ensigns Bradward Boimler and Beckett Mariner ultimately found themselves aboard the 22nd Century U.S.S. Enterprise.

    Grappling with the dream of meeting their Starfleet heroes while also dealing with the reality of the situation, the U.S.S. Cerritos crewmembers made a lasting impression on their Enterprise counterparts. Boimler's admission that a recruitment poster featuring Commander Una Chin-Riley had inspired him to join Starfleet proved particularly moving for Number One, especially considering she had only recently avoided being imprisoned for keeping her Illyrian heritage a secret.

    1. A Tenacious Testimony ("")

    Una Chin-Riley takes the stand during her trial in 'Ad Astra per Aspera'

    "Ad Astra per Aspera"

    StarTrek.com

    Charged with violating Starfleet's anti-genetic modification directive by concealing her Illyrian ancestry, Commander Chin-Riley took the stand in her own defense and described the persecution that many genetically-modified Illyrians faced while living on a Federation colony. Number One admitted that she had turned herself in so that her crew and Starfleet as a whole could better understand the Illyrians and their plight.

    Just as she would learn that her service had inspired Ensign Boimler, Chin-Riley shared a story about how a diverse Federation crew's visit to the colony set her on her path to joining Starfleet. Though Number One was found guilty because she had fit the conditions for asylum, her powerful testimony offered a new hope for Federation-Illyrian relations.

    Bonus Moment: The Gorn Attack! ("")

    The Enterprise, on red alert, prepares to beam their colleagues and survivors off of Pernassus Beta in 'Hegemony'

    "Hegemony"

    StarTrek.com

    Although Pike, Scotty, and Captain Marie Batel were successfully beamed from Parnassus Beta's surface to the Enterprise's Sickbay, their colleagues — M'Benga, Noonien-Singh, Ortegas, and Sam Kirk — were intercepted by the Gorn and transported along with other survivors to the looming Gorn fleet.

    With the Enterprise besieged by incoming fire and Admiral April ordering an immediate withdrawal, Captain Pike paused to decide on his next course of action. The next chapter in this saga — and the fate of so many — will be unveiled when Strange New Worlds returns for its third season on July 17!

    Get Updates By Email

    Jay Stobie (he/him) is a freelance writer, author, and consultant who has contributed articles to StarTrek.com, Star Trek Explorer, and Star Trek Magazine, as well as to Star Wars Insider, StarWars.com, and ILM.com. Learn more about Jay by visiting JayStobie.com or finding him on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms at @StobiesGalaxy.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    The Creatives of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Two-Parters and the Gorn
    Series
    Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers participate in the Q&A during the Tribeca Festival Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere in NY
    Gene Roddenberry Planted the Seeds for Asian Representation and Acceptance
    Series
    Episodic stills of George Takei as Sulu against a stylized, retro illustrated background
    Genesis of 'Unimatrix Zero'
    Series
    Graphic illustration of three assimilated Borgs
    Dr. Phlox’s Eccentric Elixirs
    Series
    Graphic illustration of Dr. Phlox surrounded by illustrations of his useful creatures including a Tribble, Pyrithian Bat, Regulan Bloodworms, Borg Nanoprobes, and Osmotic Eel
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2025 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top