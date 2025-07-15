Top 10 Moments from the Second Season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Following Admiral Robert April's refusal to permit Lt. Spock to undertake a mission to assist Lt. La'An Noonien-Singh on Cajitar IV, the Vulcan science officer took matters into his own hands and enlisted the U.S.S. Enterprise crew to simulate a coolant leak that would free the vessel from its berth at Starbase One.

With some unexpected help from Commander Pelia, Spock assumed the center and set course for the Cajitar system, declaring, "I would like the ship to go. Now." This chain of events initiated a daring rescue that culminated in the Enterprise foiling a false flag operation orchestrated by a fraudulent Federation Crossfield-class starship crewed by Broken Circle extremists.

