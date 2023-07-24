Tom Paris Presents His Top 10 Tips for Self-Improvement

In parallel with the end of the Cold War between America and the Soviet Union in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Star Trek universe of the time offered us a cornucopia of military heroes. Jean-Luc Picard was defined by his moral certitude, Worf by his quest for honor, and Odo by his commitment to justice.

But a man like Tom Paris, helmsman aboard the U.S.S. Voyager, was designed as an anti-hero from the start — a betrayer, coward, and womanizer, with an arrogant streak to boot. While viewers learned much from Data’s exploration of humanity in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager provided their audience with a character they could draw lessons from as he, already well acquainted with humanity, worked towards becoming a better person.

Looking back on Paris' journey of self-improvement, I like to think he would have the following recommendations:

1. Admit Responsibility