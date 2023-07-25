This Week In Trek History, July 8-13

StarTrek.com looks back at events across Star Trek history that occurred from July 8-13.

July 8

Arguably the most-derided episode ever of TOS, “Spock’s Brain,” began filming on this day in 1968. So, do you agree? Is “Spock’s Brain” the worst TOS episode?

Gene L. Coon passed away on this day in 1973. Coon wrote, produced and served as show runner on TOS for the second half of its first season and the first half of its second season. He succumbed to lung cancer at the age of 49, about a week after being diagnosed with the disease.

Kim Darby came into the world on this day in 1947. Darby is no doubt best known for her role as Mattie Ross opposite John Wayne’s Rooster Cogburn in the film True Grit, but she’s beloved by Star Trek fans for her role as the title character in the TOS episode “Miri.”

July 9

The final draft of the TNG episode “Suddenly Human” was handed in on this day in 1990. Jeri Taylor and John Whelpley penned the teleplay based on a story by Ralph Phillips. Taylor’s work on this episode resulted in her joining the show’s writing staff. She later went on to co-create Voyager.

Linda Park, who played Ensign Hoshi Sato, was born on this day in 1978. She was most recently seen guest starring on episodes of The Mentalist and House.

July 10

Veteran character actor Lawrence Pressman was born on this day in 1939. Pressman’s credits date back to 1969 and include such films and shows as Shaft, Cannon, 9 to 5, The Winds of War, Doogie Howser, M.D., The Practice, Bones, Cold Case, Criminal Minds and Mad Men, as well as three episodes of DS9: “Second Skin,”“The Adversary” and “Ties of Blood and Water.”

The TNG episode “Peak Performance” aired on this day in 1989. The episode, in which the Ferengi attack for real during a war-game simulation, was directed by Robert Scheerer.

July 11

Did you know that D-Day from Animal House guest starred on Trek? That’d be Bruce McGill, who was born on this day in 1950 and played Captain Braxton in the Voyager episode “Relativity.” McGill has several films on the way, among them Cristiada, a historical drama that features Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek 2009’s Captain Pike), Eva Longoria, Andy Garcia and Peter O’Toole.

Day six of shooting commenced on the TNG episode “The Naked Now” on this day in 1987. Day six? So what? Well, it was a Saturday, and shows are rarely ever filmed on weekends.

July 12

The score for the TOS episode “Elaan of Troyius” was recorded on this day in 1968. The composer was the legendary Fred Steiner, who passed way just last month, on June 23, at the age of 88.

Ben Burtt was born on this day in 1948. Burtt is a four-time Oscar winner for his work in sound design and sound editing. His many credits include most of the Star Wars films and games, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Munich, WALL-E and two J.J. Abrams productions, Star Trek (2009) and the current release, Super 8.

July 13

Patrick Stewart was born on this day in 1940. What more can we say other than, happy birthday, Sir Patrick