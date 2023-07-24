There's Never A Wrong Time to Become A Star Trek Fan

For Macías, relatable characters and their relationships with each other are key to her enjoying Star Trek content and the many other franchises she follows. “I love protagonists like Michael Burnham, Ezra Bridger (Star Wars Rebels), and Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender) who go above and beyond for their loved ones. I also feel a close connection to characters like Silvia Tilly (Star Trek: Discovery), D’Vana Tendi (Star Trek: Lower Decks), and Luna Lovegood (Harry Potter) because of their wide-eyed and vibrant personalities. And nothing gets my heart going faster than a good romance between characters like Burnham and Cleveland Booker, Joe and Nicky (The Old Guard), and Rapunzel and Eugene (Tangled).”

Two storylines that resonated the most with Macías recently were from Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. “Spock’s relationship with Michael has a special place in my heart because she tells him there will be people who will reach out for him and he needs to let them in,” said Macías. “She plays such an integral part in the man he chooses to become, it tugs at my heartstrings just thinking about them. And on the other side of the coin are Picard and Data. Data’s final moments crushed me! What a beautiful and heart-wrenching way to portray how part of being human is accepting that life is finite. That’s what makes everything else in life so special and precious because it’s fleeting.”

Macías has been going to geek-focused conventions for years to share her love of her favorite shows and films with other fans. “Cons are a home away from home because there’s this sense of belonging and being in a place where thousands of people share the same geeky passions as you do. New York Comic Con 2019 stands out a favorite show to me for many reasons, one of them being Star Trek: Picard’s presence on the show floor. They had a mini-exhibit, costume display, and merchandise booth. I immediately gravitated toward it because it felt familiar, fun, and refreshing, since it was clear to me that Star Trek wanted to make it a memorable experience for old and new fans.”

“Even with all the drastic convention changes this year,” noted Macías, “I think Star Trek knocked it out of the park with their virtual presence at San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic Con, and Star Trek Day. As someone who’s embracing more of her Star Trek side, I was impressed by the quality of the content, the fan engagement, and the thoughtful reveals that made the community even more excited for the future of Star Trek storytelling.”