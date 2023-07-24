Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jul 23, 2021

    The U.S.S. Cerritos Is Back In Action In the Official Season Two Trailer For Star Trek: Lower Decks

    Boldly going where no support crew has gone before!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Lower Decks

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer for season two of its hit original half-hour animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks. The official trailer was revealed during the series’ Comic-Con@Home virtual panel.

    The Star Trek: Lower Decks season two virtual panel was part of the overall Star Trek Universe panel, which kicked off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak” Animation programming block, showcasing the service’s upcoming animated series. The Star Trek Universe panel also included Star Trek: Prodigy.

    Moderated by Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel featured a conversation with voice cast members Tawny Newsome (Ensign Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Boimler) and Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), as well as series creator, showrunner and executive producer, Mike McMahan, and a special greeting from Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi).

    Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning.

    Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 2

    In addition to the Lower Deckers, the Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

    The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

