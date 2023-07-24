The U.S.S. Cerritos Is Back In Action In the Official Season Two Trailer For Star Trek: Lower Decks

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer for season two of its hit original half-hour animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks. The official trailer was revealed during the series’ Comic-Con@Home virtual panel.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks season two virtual panel was part of the overall Star Trek Universe panel, which kicked off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak” Animation programming block, showcasing the service’s upcoming animated series. The Star Trek Universe panel also included Star Trek: Prodigy.

Moderated by Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel featured a conversation with voice cast members Tawny Newsome (Ensign Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Boimler) and Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), as well as series creator, showrunner and executive producer, Mike McMahan, and a special greeting from Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi).

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning.