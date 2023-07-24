The Only Work Ethic I Care About is the One on Star Trek

This was in stark contrast to everything I’d seen on Star Trek. On the Enterprise-D, the crew greeted each day with optimism, they were energized to see what kinds of challenges awaited them, and how they’d be able to pitch in and help. There was something noble and awe inspiring about each day in Starfleet — and it was in direct opposition to what I’d seen and experienced myself.

When I started working full-time, I saw myself echoing my parents rather than the crew of the Enterprise. I wasn’t making as much a difference as I wanted to, and I wasn’t bringing my whole self to work every day. Star Trek teaches us that those are two very important things. When assigned a post, one should try to change things by improving upon the status quo and growing as an individual.

When Deanna Troi passed the Bridge Officer's Test, I’m not sure who was prouder — me or Riker. Or when Nog graduated from Starfleet and went on to become an exemplary officer, he showed us that if you believe in yourself and work hard, you can accomplish anything. Our favorite characters routinely pushed themselves beyond the comfort zone, and in such a way, they continuously grew and evolved. There’s something admirable of that kind of work ethic, and I wanted to adopt it more than anything.