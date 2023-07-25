Next week, STO will be releasing the Discovery Lock Box. This box gives Captains a chance at three brand-new starships, the Crossfield Class Science Vanguard, known to most as the U.S.S. Discovery, the Walker Class Light Exploration Cruiser, also known as the U.S.S. Shenzhou, and the Sarcophagus Dreadnought Carrier, known to the galaxy far and wide as the Ship of the Dead. These ships recreate the look and feel of Star Trek: Discovery and allow you to put yourself in Captain Lorca’s chair.