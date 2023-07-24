Teaching in Trek: A Look at the Education System of the Future

While Star Trek has certainly made a place for children aboard starships, the idea of teaching in a formal education setting is something that is rarely explored if at all. Throughout Star Trek’s various iterations, we get glimpses into the future’s education systems primarily through the lens of Starfleet Academy with episodes featuring one-off academics or researchers, and just a few plots involving classrooms aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D or Deep Space 9. But other than that, we have very little to go on. As an elementary school teacher myself, education in the Star Trek universe is something I’ve always wanted to know more about.

In my profession, we increasingly find ourselves in the position of helping kids navigate what it means to think critically, and to differentiate between what is just and unjust in a world where these ideas seem more and more fleeting every day. The education system has continually grappled with how to combat implicit biases in its programing and in its educators. And speaking for myself and many of my colleagues, the act of curating an inclusive classroom environment where all students feel valued and heard is constantly at the forefront of my mind. Teachers often find themselves at a crossroads between maintaining a status quo that, at best, undervalues and underserves mostly non-white students, or the option of leaning into having the tough conversations, pushing back against inequities, and confronting our own shortcomings. And for a franchise that’s prided itself on progressive values and diverse representations, this feels like an area that’s ripe to dig into.