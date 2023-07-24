I Wear My Sunglasses in Space | The Shades of Star Trek, Ranked

One advantage to seeing the sun from a starship is that you can look directly into it. From Star Trek Generations to Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the myriad crews of various ships have faced the burning sunlight without sunglasses.

But, that doesn’t mean the people of the 22nd, 23rd and 24th Century don’t occasionally rock some shades. In Star Trek: Picard, a lot of fans were possibly scandalized by Commodore Oh wearing sunglasses despite the fact that Vulcans have an inner eyelid. Surely, Vulcans don’t need shades, right?

Perhaps not. But, fashion, contrary to what you’ve heard, is highly logical and Star Trek has had several standout moments with sunglasses, even if they’re not always totally necessary. From the earliest days of Starfleet to the dirty back alleys of Stardust City, here are seven times Star Trek characters wore their sunglasses in space.