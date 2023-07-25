Published Dec 10, 2013
'Strange New Worlds' Photonovel Available Tomorrow
John Byrne is back with a very unique Star Trek adventure for IDW Publishing, and StarTrek.com is pleased to present several pages of Star Trek Annual 2013, “Strange New Worlds,” as an exclusive First Look. Available starting tomorrow, “Strange New Worlds” is a special, extra-length, one-of-a-kind “photonovel” sequel to “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” a beloved The Original Series episode. James Kirk saved his ship, but the price was the life of his oldest Starfleet friend, Gary Mitchell… or was it? In what Byrne himself calls “a lost episode” of TOS, Kirk and the Enterprise crew face a staggering discovery.
Byrne, in creating “Strange New Worlds,” puts a spin on the old photomontage concept, replacing traditional hand-drawn artwork with film stills. Embellishing upon the “fumetti” style, he’s composited together numerous pieces of film stills and manipulated them as he saw fit to tell the story. Byrne receives written by, art and cover credit on “Strange New Worlds.”
“Strange New Worlds” runs 48 pages and costs $7.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.