'Strange New Worlds' Photonovel Available Tomorrow

Byrne, in creating “Strange New Worlds,” puts a spin on the old photomontage concept, replacing traditional hand-drawn artwork with film stills. Embellishing upon the “fumetti” style, he’s composited together numerous pieces of film stills and manipulated them as he saw fit to tell the story. Byrne receives written by, art and cover credit on “Strange New Worlds.”

“Strange New Worlds” runs 48 pages and costs $7.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.