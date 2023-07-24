Strange New Worlds' Bruce Horak on Hemmer's Noble Sacrifice in Star Trek Explorer #5

Bruce Horak is more than an actor. He bills himself as a “Visually Impaired Performer Creator,” which encompasses acting on stage and in television and films, writing plays, composing music, and painting portraits. And he does all of this despite having lost 91 percent of his vision due to cancer when he was a toddler. Star Trek Explorer chatted with Horak about Hemmer’s highlights and demise, the reaction he’s gotten from fans, what comes next in his career, and more.

STAR TREK EXPLORER: What made you want to pursue performing?

Bruce Hemmer: I was a class clown. I was in elementary school, goofing around in class. That was when it hit me. Also, I have a very artistic family. My dad was a high school English and drama teacher. My mom is a writer, painter, and singer. I have three older brothers who are artistically inclined. It’s always been in the blood. I saw a play when I was in elementary school. They set up in the gymnasium, this company in Calgary called Quest Theater, which tours children’s shows. I thought, “That’s what I want to do. I want to tell stories. I want to perform.” Years later, I went to theater school, met the artistic director of Quest Theater, and we hit it off. I became a writer and a performer.