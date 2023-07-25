'The Star Trek Craft Book' Is Still One of Our Faves

StarTrek.com: First, can you take us through your history as an author and craft maker?Angie Pedersen: I’m “multi-craftual,” meaning I practice a variety of different crafts. My earliest craft was crocheting, which my grandmother taught me in the 6th grade. Fast forward to 1998, when I started scrapbooking, and that’s where I found my passion. I wrote my first book about scrapbooking in 2002, called The Book of ME: A Guide to Scrapbooking about Yourself. My second book, Growing Up ME: A Guide to Scrapbooking Childhood Stories, came out in 2004. My third book, The Book of US: A Guide to Scrapbooking about Relationships, came out in 2005. During these years I also wrote articles for various scrapbooking magazines, and contributed a story to Chicken Soup for the Scrapbooker’s Soul. Scrapbooking also paved the way to other crafts such as altered art, mixed media, and art journals. I also dabble in knitting and sewing.How big of a Star Trek fan are you?AP: We are a family of Trekkers in the biggest way. Both my husband and I grew up watching TOS, and have watched each episode of each new series. Our groom’s cake at our wedding had a Star Trek insignia on it. We named our son James T., after Captain Kirk, though the T. stands for “Thomas”, rather than “Tiberius.” “Thomas” is actually a head nod to Will Riker’s middle name. We also attend the midnight showing of each new Star Trek movie as a family. We visited the Star Trek Experience in Las Vegas a couple of times and really enjoyed the “historic” timeline and memorabilia.How did the opportunity to do the book come about?AP: I write a weekly post for GeekCrafts.com and my book editor noticed that I mentioned a love of Star Trek in my bio. She emailed me and asked if I would be interested in working on a book project about Star Trek crafts. I figured it was a trick question, because how could my answer be anything but "Yes?"There are probably hundreds of Trek-related crafts that people could make. How did you winnow down the options to 25 for the book? And how did you go about making the craft options viable for beginners and experts alike?AP: My editor and I did a lot of Internet research, looking for an assortment of Trek-inspired crafts, and narrowed down the projects to include in the book based on the variety of crafting techniques and difficulty. We wanted to make sure that there were enough different projects that people could try out a range of crafting techniques, while also making it accessible enough that people of all crafting abilities would find something interesting to try.