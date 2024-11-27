Elementary, Dear Enterprise: Starfleet's Detective Tales

While trying to solve unexplained malfunctions that had been plaguing the Enterprise-D, assistant chief engineer Singh was killed at his post. The warring Antican and Selay delegations being transported aboard the vessel became the prime suspects, but they were soon deemed to be too consumed with plotting against one another to pull off the murder.

Even as Data channeled the legendary Sherlock Holmes, the list of potential suspects gradually grew smaller until a shocking truth came to light. The culprit proved to be a sentient energy being that had been carried away as the Enterprise-D passed a nearby energy cloud. Trapped within the ship's circuits, the entity tried to communicate with the crew, an effort which led to Singh's accidental death.

