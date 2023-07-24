Star Trek’s Best Revolutions and Rebellions

“I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical,” wrote Thomas Jefferson in a 1787 letter to James Madison — adding, a few sentences later, that authorities shouldn’t discourage rebellions, as they’re “a medicine necessary for the sound health of government.”

Two hundred and thirty-three years later, in the midst of international Black Lives Matter protests, a statue of Jefferson — who owned more than 600 slaves — was toppled by protesters in Portland, Oregon. Times change. Values change. And as recent events have reminded us, rebellions remain a good and necessary thing.

Star Trek — a series ever willing to engage with thorny political issues — has spent plenty of time examining insurrections and revolutions. In recognition of Independence Day, which marks a key moment in America’s Revolutionary War, here are a few of our favorite resistance movements in Star Trek.