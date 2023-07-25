Star Trek's Best Opera Moments, Ranked

Spock’s first day on the Enterprise also features some singing when he tries to report for duty on the Bridge but instead gets stuck in a turbolift with Number One. While he starts out by asking her questions about Captain Pike and the Prime Directive, the two officers eventually become a bit more relaxed in one another’s presence and share a bonding moment when Number One sings a bit of the Major-General’s song.

Rebecca Romijn, who plays Number One in Discovery and the Short Treks, had told members of the Star Trek production team that singing Gilbert and Sullivan was one of her “special skills,” which inspired writer Michael Chabon to include that moment in the episode.

While this Short Treks bears some resemblances to "Disaster" — the song choice, plus characters being trapped together due to unforeseen circumstances — Chabon says this was coincidental.

“To have it all come together and kind of resonate as an homage to that episode of TNG, it was both accidental I think, but also, deep down, I’m a huge fan of TNG,” he said in an interview with SyFy Wire. “Having that stuff in there. It’s all in there somewhere.”

But humans aren’t the only singers in the Star Trek universe. Plenty of members of other species have an appreciation for the craft, including…

8. Klingon Opera is Known Throughout the Quadrants

Various Episodes