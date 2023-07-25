Beam Up 'Year Five #4' Today

With the situation on Sigma Iotia II quickly unraveling, it’s up to Kirk and Bones to stop a dangerous group of radicals from unleashing a space/time fissure that could destroy the planet. Meanwhile, back on the U.S.S. Enterprise, Scotty uncovers a secret that risks the safety of the Tholian passenger. Such are the primary plot threads in Star Trek: Year Five #4, written by Brandon Easton, with art from Martin Coccolo and a Stephen Thompson cover. Year Five #4, which continues to explore the last year of the Enterprise crew's original mission, is out today from IDW Publishing.

StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive first look at preview pages from Year Five #4. The title is 32 pages and costs $3.99.