    Publishing

    Published Aug 14, 2019

    Beam Up 'Year Five #4' Today

    The situation on Sigma Iotia II is quickly unraveling in IDW's latest 'Year Five' installment.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    With the situation on Sigma Iotia II quickly unraveling, it’s up to Kirk and Bones to stop a dangerous group of radicals from unleashing a space/time fissure that could destroy the planet. Meanwhile, back on the U.S.S. Enterprise, Scotty uncovers a secret that risks the safety of the Tholian passenger. Such are the primary plot threads in Star Trek: Year Five #4, written by Brandon Easton, with art from Martin Coccolo and a Stephen Thompson cover. Year Five #4, which continues to explore the last year of the Enterprise crew's original mission, is out today from IDW Publishing.

    StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive first look at preview pages from Year Five #4. The title is 32 pages and costs $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.

