Vox TV Critic Emily VanDerWerffdrops by the pod to talk about what it’s been like rewatching Star Trek: Deep Space Nine for the first time, not only as an adult, but during a global pandemic with her newly minted TV ‘book club.’ Together, Emily, Paul, and Tawny discuss DS9’s enduring legacy and why it speaks to so many LGBTQ fans, Emily’s very first experiences with Trek, and dip into the state of media criticism before leaving listeners with some great recommendations for what to watch next!