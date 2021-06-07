Published Jun 7, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — TV Book Club With Emily VanDerWerff
This week, we're welcoming our first television critic to the pod!
Vox TV Critic Emily VanDerWerffdrops by the pod to talk about what it’s been like rewatching Star Trek: Deep Space Nine for the first time, not only as an adult, but during a global pandemic with her newly minted TV ‘book club.’ Together, Emily, Paul, and Tawny discuss DS9’s enduring legacy and why it speaks to so many LGBTQ fans, Emily’s very first experiences with Trek, and dip into the state of media criticism before leaving listeners with some great recommendations for what to watch next!
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VIDEO ESSAY: Seven of Nine was Always Queer
Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Be sure to watch StarTrek.com throughout June for new content celebrating Pride Month!
- Here's a handy dandy guide to queer metaphor and allegory in Star Trek.
- Check out Clint Worthington's examination on how DS9's resident odd couple queers the narrative.
- Over here, two fans track how the relationships between LGBTQ women have evolved over the course of Star Trek's history.
- To kick off Pride Month, and honor the year since George Floyd's murder, 40 Star Trek actors endorsed a statement against hate.
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.