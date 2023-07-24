Growing Up Female and Queer with Star Trek

Growing up female, queer, and an avid Star Trek fan was could be a bit of a mixed bag at times. For such a groundbreaking show that challenged itself and its viewers to imagine a future free from so many of the evils of our own time, it showed an uncharacteristic timidity when it came to LGBTQ+ representation. For those whose formative years were spent watching The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager, Star Trek’s will-they-won’t-they treatment of romance between female characters could at once lead to moments of self-realization and affirmation while at the same time sending confusing messages about the legitimacy and social acceptability of same sex attraction.

Queer fans first felt a glimmer of hope during the TNG episode “The Host” (originally aired in 1991) when Dr. Crusher begins a whirlwind romance with the Trill mediator Odan, who at the time is in a male host body. However, when the host body is mortally injured, a female is sent as a replacement. Presented with the opportunity to continue their romance, regardless of Odan’s change in gender, Crusher demurs. The implied assumption was that Dr. Crusher would have no interest in continuing her relationship with Odan once he is no longer a man. This is in striking contrast to the fact that she was prepared to be intimate with Odan while he was temporarily inhabiting the body of her close friend, Riker. As an inadequate host, Riker was essentially a glorified marionette, Yet Dr. Crusher seemed to struggle very little with that unusual situation.

The episode adds insult to injury as Dr. Crusher implies that the human race is not yet capable of understanding relationships that transcend heterosexual norms. She says to Odan, “Perhaps it is a human failing, but we are not accustomed to these kinds of changes.” Of course, no one would hold it against Crusher if she just wasn’t physically attracted to women. However, when she says, “Perhaps, someday, our ability to love won’t be so limited,” it gives the strong impression that she means all of humanity can only enjoy a romantic relationship with someone of the opposite sex which is, obviously, patently untrue. Crusher didn’t intend to fall in love with a woman, but it’s a crazy universe out there and these kinds of narrative twists are a chance to confront society’s shortcomings. Sadly, instead, the show chose to shy away from any meaningful discourse and double down on reinforcing the heteronormative status quo.