Published May 10, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer
The Newcomers come to Star Trek!
The hosts of Newcomers, Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer, have turned their fandom curiosities to Star Trek in this podcast crossover. Watch the Deep Space Nine episode “In the Cards” and join us for a hilarious conversation that asks important questions like: Why have an auction if there’s no money? Is it cool for a child to sneak into a grown woman’s bedroom to steal a teddy bear? Why is baseball the chosen sport of the 24th Century? And, apropos to nothing, why does Data look like that?!
Episode Preview: In the Cards
Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Also a Newcomer to Trek? Jay Stobie suggests jumping in with Star Trek: First Contact.
- There's no wrong way to start Star Trek. Helen Ngoh started with the books!
- Mike Chen lays in a course for new fans who might want to try a condensed version of Deep Space Nine.
- Sometimes bottle episodes are the best way to dip a toe into a fandom. Clint Worthington has the perfect list for you!
