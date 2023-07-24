Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published May 10, 2021

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer

    The Newcomers come to Star Trek!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Pod Directive, Spotify

    StarTrek.com

    The hosts of Newcomers, Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer, have turned their fandom curiosities to Star Trek in this podcast crossover. Watch the Deep Space Nine episode “In the Cards” and join us for a hilarious conversation that asks important questions like: Why have an auction if there’s no money? Is it cool for a child to sneak into a grown woman’s bedroom to steal a teddy bear? Why is baseball the chosen sport of the 24th Century? And, apropos to nothing, why does Data look like that?!

    Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.

    Episode Preview: In the Cards

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

