Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer

The hosts of Newcomers, Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer, have turned their fandom curiosities to Star Trek in this podcast crossover. Watch the Deep Space Nine episode “In the Cards” and join us for a hilarious conversation that asks important questions like: Why have an auction if there’s no money? Is it cool for a child to sneak into a grown woman’s bedroom to steal a teddy bear? Why is baseball the chosen sport of the 24th Century? And, apropos to nothing, why does Data look like that?!