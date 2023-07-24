Miss Discovery? Try A Condensed Deep Space Nine

The series starts with the two-part pilot “Emissary,” an opener unlike any other in Star Trek. The Next Generation began with a mission to establish its new crew and ship, and Voyager did something similar while throwing the ship into the Delta Quadrant. Enterprise also gathered its crew but through the lens of being at the birth of Starfleet. And The Original Series simply jumped into its five-year-mission.

Deep Space Nine’s pilot is a multi-layered introduction that sets up story elements with long payoffs. It brings in mysteries (Who are the Founders and what do they want?), political factions (the Bajorans and Cardassians), hidden motivations (What is Odo’s true past?), and a tense central situation (the wormhole to the Gamma Quadrant) that play out over years, twisting and turning as further allies and adversaries enter the fray.

However, it’s not just the serialized nature of Deep Space Nine’s core story that makes it appealing to modern viewers. Its tone is markedly unique, with the titular space station akin to a new outpost set up in the wild west, right down to the saloon. From there, the series weaves a morally complex tapestry with a grit unseen in any other Trek series, even Discovery. Because half its cast is not Starfleet, expectations are immediately subverted, and while it would have been easy to play someone like Quark (the Ferengi bartender) as a slapstick trope, Deep Space Nine creates a rich history for its main cast, allowing them to evolve as the series gets deeper.

If The Next Generation is about the ideals of space exploration and Voyager is about the journey home, Deep Space Nine is about holding onto ideals in less-than-ideal circumstances, creating tough choices and moral quandaries outside of typical Federation jurisdiction. And because Deep Space Nine lives in the same era as The Next Generation and Voyager, numerous elements overlap to create a shared universe found in most current media franchises. In fact, Voyager’s pilot makes much more sense regarding Chakotay’s relationship with the Maquis after viewing Deep Space Nine.

Because a condensed episode guide matches the amount of time modern TV viewers are used to spending with a cast — and because it highlights the most intense and heightened circumstances — character development still plays out naturally, even among such a big cast. However, there’s one further benefit to this method, and it’s completely unique to this experience — When you finish the core story of Deep Space Nine, there’s still 100-ish bonus episodes to enjoy. This spans fantastic character-focused episodes (such as Quark’s “Body Parts”) to the requisite wacky Holodeck journey (Bashir and Garak in “Our Man Bashir”) to greater Trek continuity (“Trials and Tribble-ations”).