Finding Star Trek in Cameroon

In Cameroon, a country of about 25 million people in Central Africa, we are not spared the exported American culture that comes through film and television. However, The Original Series had happened years and years ago. Back then, there was no TV in my country. When we did get TV in the mid-’80s, it was the French-dubbed version of David Hasselhoff as the Knight Rider (we knew it as Michael Knight).

That night was the first time I had even heard the word ‘Trekkie.’ So, I told Bill – who said he wouldn’t go as far as calling himself one – how I had stumbled upon Star Trek five years before our conversation.

I was a freshman in the university, younger than all of my journalism coursemates by at least two years. My huge glasses and less-than-glamorous fashion choices didn’t win me any friends. I was a nerd by all accounts, out of place with my peers, and a long way from home. With few invites to wild parties and nerve-wracking dates, books were my comfort. But even those were not that easy to find.

The best place to look was in a dusty old shack called Books n’ Things. It was right at the entrance to the university. The merchandise included items that might have come from 50 or more yard sales in America — old pans and mugs, stationery, the odd sports paraphernalia, DVDs… one time I even saw complete brass-band uniforms.

But its main attraction — for me at least — was its books. The store was a maze, dark, stuffy and dusty with hardly any categorization at all. The shelves ran to the ceiling. Many times, the books remained in the cardboard boxes they had come in. There were all kinds of books in there; nonfiction works, English, and American classics, modern authors like Danielle Steele, and John Grisham. Most of those were second-hands. I sometimes wondered how the owner had come in possession of such an assorted collection.

On one of my trips to Books n’ Things during the 2nd semester of my freshman year, something caught my eye. Lying on a haphazard pile in a particularly dusty area in the shack, was a book with a spaceship and a group of people on the cover, one of them with pointy ears. I’ll read almost anything but I do love sci-fi, especially stories with intelligent extraterrestrial life. I think it may have something to do with the appeal astronomy holds for me, and my conviction that we are not alone. So seeing an alien and a spaceship on that cover, I was sold.

The title was Star Trek #1: The Original Series. There were books 2 and 3 as well, but I did not have enough money to get all three at once that day. As it was, I had to cough up 500frs (the equivalent of $1 back then), which was 5% of the meager monthly allowance I got from my parents, all the while grateful it was not by any bestselling author, or I would have paid double for it.

I did not sleep much that night. Or the next night. Or the night after that. Captain Kirk, Spock, and McCoy came alive in the pages of that book. I was as fascinated by the worlds and the drama as I was by the characters. It was particularly pleasant to encounter Nyota Uhura, a Black woman like me, from Africa, like me.