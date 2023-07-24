The Best Star Trek Bottle Episodes to Watch During Quarantine

In these times of self-quarantine and social distancing, most of us are spending our days stuck in our homes, looking furtively out the window and yearning for our next taste of the outdoors. For Trek fans, it’s not hard to imagine ourselves trapped inside those much-vaunted ‘bottle episodes’— cost-cutting adventures that took place mostly inside the confines of the Enterprise or other existing sets. Space is dangerous, after all, and even Starfleet’s finest can find themselves trapped with no place to go, whether by themselves or with a few trusted companions.

While we’ve already whipped up a pandemic-friendly watch list, we thought we’d also give focus to the times our beloved heroes were trapped indoors, either by choice or circumstance. Here are 10 of the most watchable ‘bottle episodes’ in which we can find solidarity while trapped indoors.