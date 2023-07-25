Your Star Trek Pandemic-Themed Watch List

Tilly hallucinates that her dead classmate, May, is following her around and berating her. Stamets discovers that Tilly has been infected by a fungal parasite from the mycelial network in the mirror universe, and that May is the voice of the mycelial network. Stamets and Reno manage to install a cortical node into Tilly so that May/the mycelial network can speak to them. It tells Stamets that the ship’s jumps using the spore drive are causing irreparable harm to the mycelial network, which is a sentient species. While Stamets figures out a way to shut down the spore drive, the parasite consumes Tilly. In the network now, Tilly discovers that it kidnapped her so she could help it kill a monster that is killing them. While Tilly has been infected by the mycelial network, it has been infected by humans.