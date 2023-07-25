FIRST LOOK: 'Voyager' Warping to the Mirror Universe

Popular G.I. Joe writer Paul Allor has crafted the Mirrors and Smoke tale, which will be complemented with art by veteran Trek illustrator J.K. Woodward. As for the story, Mirrors and Smoke introduces Captain Janeway of the Voyager, a rebel ship stranded in the Delta Quadrant, far from the ruins of the Terran Empire. When Janeway crowns herself Pirate Queen of the Quadrant, the locals – including scavengers Neelix and Kes – won’t give up without a fight. Amid this conflict, the crew of the Voyager has a second problem on their hands: just who is the Terran calling herself Annika Hansen, and can she be trusted?

"As a child, Star Trek taught me about the power of exploration, the value of kindness and empathy, and the triumph of intelligence and logic over violence and anger,” Allor said. “And now, I am so excited to throw all of those values out the window and tell the story of the Mirror Universe Voyager crew pillaging and plundering its way across the far reaches of space.”

Woodward pointed out that the Mirror Universe looks at characters – and Star Trek as a whole – in a way that's unique and thrilling. “There really is no greater reward creatively,” he said. “I was very excited when IDW approached me about working on a Mirror Voyager story. I'd given considerable thought to what a Voyager crew would be like in the Mirror Universe, and based the look of the characters on designs I'd already completed. With suggestions from IDW and CBS, we developed new ideas and alterations to create a look that I think exceeds anything we've done previously.”

IDW will offer Mirrors and Smoke with a Woodward cover and also a special retailer incentive variant by George Caltsoudas. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.