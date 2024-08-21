Star Trek: Prodigy and the Quiet Horror of Time

This isn't the first time Trek has explored the horrors of compressed time. In one Deep Space Nine episode, Chief O'Brien was psychologically jailed for years. However, while he experienced two decades of imprisonment, he was really only gone for a few hours ("Hard Time").

Despite this method of punishment being dubbed "humane," this event did tremendous damage to his psyche. Throughout the rest of the episode, O'Brien struggles with vivid hallucinations of his cellmate, Ee'Char. Under the horrific conditions of the prison, O'Brien killed Ee'Char for hoarding food, not knowing he was doing so to share it. The guilt ate at him, but became all the more confusing when he realized his imprisonment — and, in turn, Ee'Char — weren't real. As the days go on and O'Brien tries to re-acclimate to his normal life, his hallucinations of Ee'Char cause him to act irrationally and even violently towards the people he cares for.

After Julian Bashir, his doctor and best friend, talks him down, the episode implies O'Brien needs lasting therapy to help recover. That the guilt, perceived lost time, and post-Ee'Char isolation did significant and long-lasting damage.