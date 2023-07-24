Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Dec 17, 2020

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Transports to Amazon Prime In Multiple International Territories

    Get ready to make second contact with the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos on January 22nd!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Lower Decks - "Crisis Point"

    StarTrek.com

    Amazon Prime Video today announced that it will be the home of the new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks in multiple regions and territories around the world including Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more.  All ten episodes of the first season will premiere Friday, January 22, 2021 on Prime Video.

    Official Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 1

    Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.  The series includes special cameos by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard actors Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, as well as John de Lancie as Q from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks,

    StarTrek.com

    The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series. Star Trek: Lower Decks airs on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

