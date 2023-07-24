How Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Made Me a Nicer Kid (and Better Person)

Superficially, Sybok is a delusional con-man; someone who takes up a religious quest and ruins everyone’s lives because of his monolithic vision. But, because Sybok allows people to share their pain, he’s not actually wrong in the way he tries to comfort Spock and Bones about their personal demons. While Sybok does commit crimes, hold people hostage, and steal the Enterprise, I’d offer that Kirk also stole the Enterprise two movies before The Final Frontier in The Search For Spock. Like Sybok, his motivations were personal, and let’s face it, pretty spiritual. From Kirk’s hypocritical point of view, it’s fine to break the law to save Spock’s soul, but it’s not okay for Sybok to break the law to save the souls of, perhaps, everyone.

Kirk and Sybok are equally dogmatic in their beliefs when The Final Frontier begins. Sybok has absolute faith in his quest, and Kirk has absolute faith that God isn’t real. That is, until the last third of the film.

When Sybok mentions the word “God” for the first time, Kirk says, “You are mad.” To which Sybok replies, “Am I? We’ll see.” From this point out, there’s actually an air of humility around Sybok; he ceases to be a creepy con man, and instead, becomes a curious, spiritual person. He’s gotten this far on his quest and now he must wait to see if God will show up.

But God never does.