The Importance of Friendship in Star Trek

The Vulcans were paternalistic, appeared condescending, and could even engage in duplicitous acts. There was a cloud of suspicion that they were stultifying human exploration and the progress of Starfleet’s programs. In addition to some odd discontinuities with the other series, it was these cultural and relational motifs that I found unsettling. I was used to seeing Vulcans as close allies and friends of the humans in Starfleet.

However, the more I think about this, the more it makes sense. Vulcans were the first alien species to make contact with humans and their unemotional devotion to logic, their cultural proclivities and differences, and their modes of communication would be off-putting for those first generations after contact. It takes time and dedication, shared experiences and companionship in tragedy, patience and commitment to learn to grow friendships with those who are so different from our own worldviews.

This is the second essay in a series of three that asks the question — How do we move from our current situation, with all of its division, to the unity and flourishing found in the Federation? In the first, I wrote of the need for a well-rounded education that helps mold people into critical thinkers. In this second piece, I will discuss the necessity of cross-cultural friendships.

