Looking Back at Her Star Trek Legacy with Diana Muldaur

Diana Muldaur portrayed Dr. Katherine Pulaski during the second season of Star Trek: The Next Generation, temporarily replacing Gates McFadden’s Dr. Beverly Crusher (McFadden was let go at the end of the first season). This was not her first foray into Trek, having appeared on Star Trek: The Original Series as Dr. Ann Mulhall, in the second season episode "Return to Tomorrow," and as Dr. Miranda Jones in the third season episode "Is There in Truth No Beauty?" She also appeared in Roddenberry’s made-for-television film, Planet Earth, in 1974.

Her first TV Role was playing Ann Wicker on The Secret Storm. Muldaur guest-starred on Dr. Kildare, I Spy, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, Hawaii Five-O, Mannix, et al. She spoke about The Original Series and why she played two different characters.

"It was just the way it was. It had nothing to do with me at all. They were both so very different, which was wonderful," says Muldaur. "It was so creative walking onto the Star Trek set. Everybody who was part of it was creative. It was before the business side dominated film and television. It was just a thrill."

Muldaur has fond memories of her second episode, "Is There in Truth No Beauty?"

"The second show was fascinating, because we had a reading, and they threw the script away," she recalls. "We would get a new scene every morning, read it, rehearse it, learn it, and shoot it out of context, which was fascinating to me because I was from the theater. It came together as one of the best Star Treks they ever had. It made total sense. It absolutely fascinated me how we shot scenes; we had no idea where it came from and where we were going, but it all worked! It was absolutely, incredibly creative and marvelous!"