Jonathan Frakes Reflects on the Rikers' Relationship in Star Trek Explorer #8

It feels to me like there’s a real opportunity for three of the legacy characters’ children to carry on and sort of be the next Star Trek: The Next Generation. It just feels like it’s laid out there. It’s the blueprint for the next phase.

STAR TREK EXPLORER: People are excited for your Strange New Worlds episode, a crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks…

Jonathan Frakes: What a treat, that show. I was there when they premiered, and all of a sudden, everybody loved it, the fans and the critics. I was able to experience the joy of that cast seeing their work appreciated and loved. Unfortunately, part of what happened during that time was that the fans and the critics took the same opportunity to say, “This is the Star Trek we’ve been waiting for.” Either written or unwritten was, “Not Discovery and not Picard,” if you recall. There was a congratulations and a slap in the same swing, but I was fortunate, as I often am in my timing, to be on Strange New Worlds when all the good stuff happened.