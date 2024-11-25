Walter Koenig Recalls His Groovy Role in Star Trek Explorer #13

Contrary to popular belief, Koenig wasn't cast as Chekov because the producers wanted a Russian on Star Trek during the height of the Cold War to show that prejudice was no longer a problem in the 22nd Century; he was cast to attract a younger audience, particularly the girls, given his resemblance to the late Davy Jones of the pop band, The Monkees.

"Being introduced at the height of the Cold War was not an issue — not in terms of the fan-following it precipitated. It was never political. My fanbase was generally young — from eight to fourteen years old. They liked the hair and accent more than anything else," he recalls.

"As far as the character itself goes, there was no socio-political involvement. The character was groovy. They liked the hair, which wasn't real. They liked the idea that Chekov was a single guy, which I wasn't." (Koenig was married to Judy Levie from 1965 until her death in 2022). "I was there to appeal to the 8-14 -year olds. I did a good job of it. There was never any controversy, and this was during the Cold War. I never got any animus, any hate-mail, so that tells you I was doing something right."