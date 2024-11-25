Published Nov 25, 2024
Walter Koenig Recalls His Groovy Role in Star Trek Explorer #13
The Star Trek legend and actor James Marsters, in an excerpt, detail the significance of Chekov's position on the Enterprise bridge in a new issue, on newsstands tomorrow!
The latest issue of the official Star Trek magazine, Star Trek Explorer #13, on newsstands tomorrow
Within the pages of the latest issue of Star Trek Explorer, dive into a handful of exclusive fiction, interviews, and features.
13 is certainly lucky for some, and lucky for us, Star Trek Explorer #13 has an interview with actor behind everyone’s favorite Klingon Warrior – Michael Dorn!
There are also exclusive interviews with actor-turned-director Jonathan Frakes, Walter Koenig reflects on his time as the original Chekov, Star Trek: Voyager's resident Vulcan Tim Russ looks back at the show, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Ethan Peck hints at things to come in Season 3!
Plus, there's all-new and exclusive short fiction from Una McCormack, and a tale penned by Walter Koenig and Chris McCauley!
Thanks to our friends at Titan Magazines, we have an exclusive excerpt on Walter Koenig's feature, below!
Contrary to popular belief, Koenig wasn't cast as Chekov because the producers wanted a Russian on Star Trek during the height of the Cold War to show that prejudice was no longer a problem in the 22nd Century; he was cast to attract a younger audience, particularly the girls, given his resemblance to the late Davy Jones of the pop band, The Monkees.
"Being introduced at the height of the Cold War was not an issue — not in terms of the fan-following it precipitated. It was never political. My fanbase was generally young — from eight to fourteen years old. They liked the hair and accent more than anything else," he recalls.
"As far as the character itself goes, there was no socio-political involvement. The character was groovy. They liked the hair, which wasn't real. They liked the idea that Chekov was a single guy, which I wasn't." (Koenig was married to Judy Levie from 1965 until her death in 2022). "I was there to appeal to the 8-14 -year olds. I did a good job of it. There was never any controversy, and this was during the Cold War. I never got any animus, any hate-mail, so that tells you I was doing something right."
"Star Trek gave me permission to hope that the human race would grow up and start helping each other instead of hurting ourselves. Koenig was a big part of that…. Chekov was the youngest person on the bridge. He made it easier for me to imagine myself in that world," said James Marsters, who played Spike on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. "He also had the funniest line in [Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home]: 'Excuse me, sir! Can you direct us to the naval base in Alameda? It's where they keep the nuclear vessels?' Coming from a Russian character in a 1986 movie during the Cold War, it was priceless. Classic Trek at its best!"
Star Trek Explorer #13, on sale November 26!
In this issue, hear about Koenig auditioning for Chekov, his Star Trek: Picard cameo, his career as a writer and more celebrity fans – plus, read his short story, "Chekov’s Challenge," written with Chris McAuley!
There are also interviews with Jonathan Frakes, Ethan Peck, and Tim Russ, your definitive guide to Star Trek's Kelvin movies, a second short story, this time from Una McCormack, and much, much more!