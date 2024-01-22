Science Fiction Allows Penny Johnson Jerald to Open Doors for Those Who Aren't Represented

"Sometimes too powerful," she says, laughing. "The chemistry between Avery and I was uncanny… It was magnetic, because you had two seasoned actors who were both aware of that and who were both happily married." (Jerald has been married to Gralin Jerald since 1982. Brooks has been married to Vicki Bowen since 1976). "We wanted to make sure none of that was residual outside of that stage. We didn’t do dressing room visits or anything. We were smart enough to know the chemistry was so strong not to go there and tease ourselves in that department. A lot of the strength you saw translated on screen was the fact we resisted one another, and I think that was a great dynamic of the characters."

Jerald is well aware she played the first woman of color to captain a ship in the Star Trek canon (Kasidy was the captain of the freighter S.S. Xhosa). However, she had no idea at the time what that really meant.

"I was too busy trying to catch up on the Star Trek universe. I had to educate myself on all of the different species," she recalls. "It was after doing that, the fans brought it to attention. My philosophy when doing a role is playing it from a place of strength and truth. I’m so happy that I stood my ground and played Kasidy from that. Playing opposite of Avery, he was an example because even though I did see him as an African-American male captain, I never saw myself as the first (African-American female captain). Common sense would tell you he wouldn’t be paired with anyone less than who he was. I tried to stay on par with him. I think that truly shaped Kasidy, and set the tone for others to follow in her footsteps, (including Sonequa Martin-Green's Capt. Michael Burnham on Star Trek: Discovery, the first African-American woman to play the lead on a Star Trek series).