Star Trek: Discovery Returns October 15

Fans got a first look at the third season with a trailer for the upcoming season at the 2019 NYCC panel. We saw Burnham in the future, as well as familiar faces like Saru, Tilly, Stamets, Culber, and Georgiou. We also got a glimpse of new character Book, as well as a few other new faces. As the crew struggles to find their place in the future after saving the universe in the past, their greatest fight might still be ahead of them. Check out the trailer below.