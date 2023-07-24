Published Jul 27, 2020
Star Trek: Discovery Returns October 15
Burnham and the crew are back. Here's what we know about season 3.
Fans are eagerly counting down the days until Star Trek: Discovery season three is released. We know you’ve been waiting patiently, so we’re excited to announce that season three will premiere in the US on CBS All Access on October 15.
Here’s everything we know about the upcoming adventures of Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, from first looks to a trailer!
We know most of the characters who’ll be starring in the upcoming season, but there are plenty of new characters who the crew will encounter in their strange new world. One of these characters is David Ajala, who’ll star as Cleveland Booker, aka Book. At last year’s San Diego Comic Con, fans got to know a little about Book: he’s got natural charisma and a devil-may-care attitude that gets him both in and out of trouble.
Fans got a first look at some new images from Discovery’s third season. Check out these photos of Burham, Book, Saru, and Georgiou as the hype builds for season three!
Fans got a first look at the third season with a trailer for the upcoming season at the 2019 NYCC panel. We saw Burnham in the future, as well as familiar faces like Saru, Tilly, Stamets, Culber, and Georgiou. We also got a glimpse of new character Book, as well as a few other new faces. As the crew struggles to find their place in the future after saving the universe in the past, their greatest fight might still be ahead of them. Check out the trailer below.
