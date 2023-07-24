Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Series

    Published Jul 27, 2020

    Star Trek: Discovery Returns October 15

    Burnham and the crew are back. Here's what we know about season 3.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala star in Star Trek: Discovery Season 3

    startrek.com

    Fans are eagerly counting down the days until Star Trek: Discovery season three is released. We know you’ve been waiting patiently, so we’re excited to announce that season three will premiere in the US on CBS All Access on October 15.

    Star Trek: Discovery Returns October 15

    Here’s everything we know about the upcoming adventures of Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, from first looks to a trailer!

    We know most of the characters who’ll be starring in the upcoming season, but there are plenty of new characters who the crew will encounter in their strange new world. One of these characters is David Ajala, who’ll star as Cleveland Booker, aka Book. At last year’s San Diego Comic Con, fans got to know a little about Book: he’s got natural charisma and a devil-may-care attitude that gets him both in and out of trouble.

    Sonequa Martin-Green Welcomes David Ajala to Star Trek: Discovery

    Fans got a first look at some new images from Discovery’s third season. Check out these photos of Burham, Book, Saru, and Georgiou as the hype builds for season three!

    Fans got a first look at the third season with a trailer for the upcoming season at the 2019 NYCC panel. We saw Burnham in the future, as well as familiar faces like Saru, Tilly, Stamets, Culber, and Georgiou. We also got a glimpse of new character Book, as well as a few other new faces. As the crew struggles to find their place in the future after saving the universe in the past, their greatest fight might still be ahead of them. Check out the trailer below.

    The First Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer has Arrived

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

