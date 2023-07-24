Star Trek Can Teach You to Be a Better Ally

A recent open letter written by Miranda D., published by Women at Warp, highlighted the racism that exists inside the Star Trek community. Having been insulted and made to feel unwelcome by those that have determined what a true Star Trek fan is and what they look like, the author writes that the Star Trek community needs to do better in making the spaces available for all Trekkies.

Star Trek's ethos is in the celebration of the diversity of people and using those differences between them to help build a better tomorrow. As Gene Roddenberry once said, in the future, we will “take a special delight in differences in ideas and differences in life forms.” As racism stands in stark contrast to the central tenants of Star Trek's philosophy, it appears that some have turned away from the lessons it has taught us.