Published Apr 3, 2017
Sonequa Martin-Green Beams Aboard Discovery
The worst-kept secret in the universe now has been confirmed officially: Sonequa Martin-Green will beam aboard Star Trek: Discovery. And here's the real news... her character's name is First Officer Michael Burnham.
Martin-Green comes to Discovery following a long and bloody run as Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead. Her other television and film credits include Toe to Toe, New Girl, Once Upon a Time, The Good Wife, Army Wives and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.