5 Signs You're Like Captain Georgiou

An explorer in Starfleet? Not exactly the most unique situation, I know. However, how many captains just happen to keep an "ancient" Earth telescope in their Ready Room? Once the crew determined that the Shenzhou's sensors lacked the ability to analyze the unidentified object near the binary stars, Georgiou brought Burnham and Saru to her personal sanctuary to examine the phenomenon with their naked eyes. A fondness for the relatively primitive technology fit perfectly with the captain's natural curiosity about the unknown.

The telescope proved so important to Georgiou that she chose to pass the family heirloom down to Burnham. The captain explained her affection for both exploration and her protégé in her holographic will, "You are curious, an explorer. So I am leaving you my most beloved possession, handed down through my family for centuries. My hope is that you will use it to continue to investigate the mysteries of the universe, both inside and out." Georgiou clearly loved Burnham and the telescope, seeing them as kindred spirits pursuing knowledge and understanding.

4. Are You A Creative Thinker?